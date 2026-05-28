Analysts warn of institutional demand shift amid Strategy cash concerns

Monthly flows of US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs. Source: SoSoValue
Although BlackRock’s IBIT saw near-record outflows on Wednesday, total daily withdrawals across US spot Bitcoin ETFs were still well below the worst day on record.
Related: Bitcoin price shrugs off $1.3B BlackRock ETF block sale
According to Farside data, the sharpest sell-off was recorded on Nov. 13, 2025, when the funds recorded about $866.7 million in outflows, with losses spread across nearly all issuers.
Outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs come as analysts warn of a potential shift in institutional Bitcoin demand, with some pointing to weakening support from key corporate buyers.
Much of that support is linked to Strategy, the largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder, according to crypto market intelligence platform 10x Research.
Source: 10XResearch
In an X post on Tuesday, 10x Research analysts said Strategy could face pressure within months if it needs to fund dividend obligations, raising the possibility it may no longer act as a steady source of Bitcoin demand.
Related: Strategy buys back $1.5B of debt at discount, cuts outstanding notes to $6.7B
Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor raised the possibility of selling Bitcoin in mid-May, saying that sticking too rigidly to a “never sell” approach could ultimately work against the very asset the company is built to accumulate and hold.
Magazine: Big Questions: Do we really only need 2–5 cryptocurrencies?
More on the subject