An unknown entity burned $8.5 million worth of Bitcoin after 12 years of holding, rendering the BTC unspendable, despite its price increasing by 12,700%.

An unknown entity burned 107 Bitcoin, worth about $8.5 million at the time, effectively removing them from spendable circulation and sparking numerous theories after holding the funds for over 12 years.

On Monday, five Bitcoin (BTC) addresses sent a total of 107 BTC to the old burn address starting "11111," rendering them provably unspendable, according to onchain data shared by Galaxy Research in a Wednesday X post.

The transfer brought the total amount of Bitcoin sent to the burn address to 807 BTC, worth about $59 million at press time, according to blockchain data platform Arkham.

The transfers mark one of the largest reported Bitcoin burns so far in 2026 and came as a shock, given that most of the BTC was acquired about 12 years ago, when it was trading below $600. Bitcoin’s price has risen by 12,700% since the acquisition, according to TradingView data.

Unlike Ether or BNB, Bitcoin doesn’t have an in-built native burn mechanism to remove coins from circulation. Instead, destroying circulating BTC is achieved by sending coins to a provably unspendable address, which has no known private keys.

This means that the Bitcoin sent to the address is still theoretically in circulation, but recovering it from the address is impossible without the private keys. This particular address was previously used for proof-of-burn by projects such as Stacks, which burned 40 Bitcoin in September 2015 for namespace registration.

Source: Galaxy Research

$8.5 million Bitcoin burn sparks tax loss harvesting, rogue AI agent theories

While analysts have yet to find a definitive answer, the curious burn sparked numerous theories.

Galaxy Research speculated that the 107 Bitcoin may have been burned due to tax loss harvesting, or destroyed for being the product of illicit activity. However, there was no clear link found between the funds and prior hacks or cyberattacks.

The research company also said that the burn may have been a mistaken transfer by an artificial intelligence (AI) agent, who transferred the coins to the wrong address.

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Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas also said that the burn may have been conducted by a “rogue AI agent,” or executed due to a potential kidnapping, or tax-related reasons.

Conor Grogan, the head of product business operations at Coinbase exchange, said that the burn was “most likely an exchange that messed up their cold storage transfers” in a Thursday X post.

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