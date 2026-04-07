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Helen Partz
Written by Helen Partz,Staff Writer
Bryan O'Shea
Reviewed by Bryan O'Shea,Staff Editor

Bitcoin ETF inflows hit $471M, highest since late February

Spot Bitcoin ETFs draw $471 million in their strongest daily inflow in weeks, while Ether funds return to gains despite cautious sentiment.

Bitcoin ETF inflows hit $471M, highest since late February
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US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have renewed the pace of inflows, recording their largest daily flows in weeks.

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs posted $471 million in inflows on Monday, the largest daily inflow since Feb. 25, when the funds attracted $507 million, according to SoSoValue.

The inflows came as the Bitcoin price briefly approached $70,000 before retreating below $69,000, according to CoinGecko data.

The volatility occurred amid ongoing geopolitical pressure as well as renewed concerns over Bitcoin’s quantum resistance, while the Crypto Fear & Greed Index remained in “Extreme Fear” at 13.

BlackRock’s IBIT leads the inflows at $182 million

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) led the inflows with about $182 million, followed by the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with $147 million, according to Farside data.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) ranked third with nearly $119 million, marking its largest daily inflow since July 10, 2025.

On Monday, the blockchain analytics platform Arkham observed that ETF outflows slowed to a halt last week, with major issuers selling just about $16.6 million in Bitcoin. ARK Invest’s ARKB ETF purchased the most BTC, or $34 million in a week, it said.

Source: Arkham

Following the three trading sessions in April so far, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded about $307 million in net inflows, bringing total assets under management (AUM) back above $90 billion.

Related: Strategy adds $330M BTC as paper losses top $14.5B in Q1

In March, Bitcoin ETFs posted $1.3 billion in inflows, marking the first monthly gain after outflows of $1.61 billion in January and $207 million in February.

Ether ETFs record $120 million in inflows

US spot Ether (ETH) ETFs followed the recovery in sentiment on Monday, recording $120 million in inflows and offsetting $78 million in outflows from the prior two trading sessions.

Ether ETFs posted three consecutive months of losses, bringing total outflows for the period to about $770 million.

Other altcoin ETFs saw muted activity, with XRP (XRP) recording zero inflows on Monday, while Solana (SOL) ETFs posted about $247,000 in inflows.

Magazine: Your guide to surviving this mini-crypto winter


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