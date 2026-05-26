HYPE leads altcoin ETF inflows as spot Bitcoin outflows top $2 billion

Spot crypto ETF inflows as a percentage of their market capitalization. Source: Kairos Research
SoSoValue data shows that HYPE ETFs recorded $6.89 million in net inflows during their partial launch week from May 12 to May 15, then rose to $68.02 million in net inflows for the week ending May 22. The increase made HYPE the largest altcoin-linked ETF inflow category among the assets shown for the last complete trading week.
Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs moved in the opposite direction over the same time periods. Spot BTC ETFs recorded $1 billion in net outflows in the week ending on May 15 and $1.26 billion in the week ending May 22, bringing two-week outflows to $2.26 billion. Spot Ether ETFs saw $255.11 million and $215.99 million over the same periods, according to SoSoValue.
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Meanwhile, other altcoin-linked spot ETFs also recorded positive flows, though below HYPE in the last complete trading week. Spot XRP ETFs saw $22.04 million, while Solana recorded $15.63 millon in the week ending May 22.
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