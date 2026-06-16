Michael Saylor says Bitcoin does not need staking or inflation, outlining a five-layer “Digital Asset Stack” that generates returns through credit and equity products built around BTC.

Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor said Bitcoin does not need staking, inflation or protocol-based yield mechanisms, arguing returns should come from financial products built around BTC.

In an X post on Tuesday, Saylor outlined a five-layer “Digital Asset Stack” positioning Bitcoin (BTC) as the base for credit, money, yield and equity structures.

Saylor said Bitcoin should remain “pure digital capital” and that it “does not need to become Ethereum” to generate investor returns.

The framework reinforces Strategy's approach to Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, where returns are generated through financial products built around the company's Bitcoin holdings, the largest among publicly listed firms.

Digital credit and yield layer

Saylor's framework is centered around "digital credit" as financial instruments built around Bitcoin holdings, designed to generate returns while reducing exposure to BTC price volatility.

Under this structure, Bitcoin serves as collateral, while equity absorbs most of the price risk and credit instruments receive more stable returns.

Source: Michael Saylor

Saylor repeatedly referenced Strategy-style securities such as STRC, the company's perpetual preferred stock, positioning them as a key example of “digital credit.” In this framing, STRC-like instruments are not just company products but examples of a broader asset class built on top of Bitcoin through capital markets engineering.

Saylor argues credit instruments can smooth Bitcoin's price swings

Saylor said Bitcoin’s volatility is “not a flaw,” framing it as a natural feature of “high-energy capital” that can move sharply because it is scarce, global and traded around the clock. In his model, instruments like STRC are designed to damp those price swings by sitting above Bitcoin in the capital structure.

While Saylor did not directly discuss STRC’s volatility in the X post, he said credit instruments can experience varying levels of risk depending on factors such as market stress, liquidity and investor demand.

Related: Saylor’s Strategy buys 1,587 BTC for $100M, holdings hit 846.8K

“The important point is not that digital credit always has one fixed volatility number. It does not,” Saylor said.

Strategy’s preferred stock STRC closed at $95.20 on Monday, down 1.45%, according to Nasdaq data. The stock has a $100 stated par value and is structured to trade near that level.

Cointelegraph’s Ciaran Lyons (left) and Strategy founder Michael Saylor (right) at BTC Prague. Source: Cointelegraph/YouTube

The remarks reinforce Saylor's framing of Bitcoin as "digital capital" and Strategy's role in issuing "digital credit" built around it, including the view that Bitcoin sales are sometimes required to support the structure.

“If the company's policy is that we won't sell the Bitcoin, then the credit won't have value and the equity won't have value,” Saylor told Cointelegraph at the BTC Prague conference last week.

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