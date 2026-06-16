Treasury firms face pressure to gain scale 

Top 10 Solana treasury companies by holdings. Source: CoinGecko
Forward has positioned itself as the largest Solana treasury company, holding about 7 million SOL acquired for nearly $1.6 billion, according to CoinGecko. The company launched its treasury strategy in September 2025 and has since staked its holdings.
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CoinGecko data shows that Forward's tokens are currently worth approximately $525 million, implying an unrealized loss of over $1 billion from the reported acquisition costs.
August Widmer, a partner at investment firm Echo Base, told Cointelegraph in a statement that investors lost interest in treasury companies over the past year because the vehicles were generally riskier and less efficient than dedicated structured products.
“Now, firms are forced to desperately try to consolidate in an effort to capture enough market share to keep themselves afloat,” Widmer said.
Widmer added that consolidation may be the only viable path for the sector, but argued that the rejections showed that smaller operators were not yet prepared to accept that outcome.
“Consolidation is the only viable option and few firms have earned their right to be independent,” Widmer said, adding that the denials indicate that “there’s still further to fall in this market before that reality is accepted.”
Forward did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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