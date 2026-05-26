Source: Joseph Chalom
Forward Industries' chief investment officer, Ryan Navi, said the Solana treasury company is also eligible for the Russell 2000 Index, as its market cap sits at about $350 million.
“We believe index inclusion will expand our shareholder base, improve trading liquidity, and increase visibility among long-term institutional investors,” Navi said.
FTSE Russell will provide further list updates on June 5, June 12 and June 18. The newly reconstituted indexes will take effect after the US market closes on June 26.
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Ether treasury company Bitmine Immersion Technologies was included in a preliminary list for potential inclusion in the Russell 3000 index. Chairman Tom Lee flagged possible inclusion in the Russell 1000, an index tracking the largest 1,000 US companies, due to Bitmine surpassing the index’s minimum market capitalization threshold of $5.7 billion.
Galaxy Digital’s market cap of $11.55 billion also makes it eligible for the Russell 1000, while Gemini’s estimated $571 million makes it eligible for the Russell 2000.
Being added to the Russell 1000 would place Galaxy and Bitmine alongside major US large-cap equities, including tech giants Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet, the parent of Google.
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