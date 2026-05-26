Grvt will work with Plume to launch tokenized fixed-income and structured credit products tied to institutional-grade real world assets and onchain yield strategies.

Decentralized perpetual futures exchange Grvt will work with Plume to launch three tokenized real-world asset (RWA) yield products, offering users access to fixed-income and structured credit strategies through self-custodial wallets.

According to Tuesday's announcement, the products will be integrated directly into Grvt’s platform and include exposure tied to tokenized institutional-grade assets, including the $2.2 billion in assets iShares AAA CLO Active ETF.

The integration adds three investment products, the Base Yield Fund, Balanced Fund and Opportunistic Fund, to Grvt’s trading platform, allowing users to access tokenized yield strategies from the same self-custodial balance they already use for trading, without transferring assets across separate wallets, brokerage accounts or custody providers.

Plume is a blockchain platform focused on tokenized real-world assets. According to the announcement, the products combine tokenized fixed-income exposure with onchain yield infrastructure built through Plume’s network.

Perpetual futures contracts, or perps, are financial instruments that traders use to speculate on price changes of an asset without actually owning the underlying asset. Unlike traditional futures contracts, perps have no expiration date and investors can maintain their positions for as long as they want.

The total perpetual DEX trading volume in the 24 hours through 8 p.m. UTC on Monday, was $15.2 billion, according to CoinGecko. Grvt's trading volume was $1.23 billion.

Source: CoinGecko

In February, Grvt integrated the Aave lending protocol to let traders earn yield on margin collateral while keeping perpetual futures positions open.

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Platforms increasingly integrate tokenized RWAs

Data from RWA.xyz shows the tokenized real-world asset sector has grown to more than $34 billion in onchain value, up from about $5.8 billion at the start of 2025.

That growth has coincided with moves by crypto exchanges, trading platforms and tokenization companies to bring blockchain-based versions of traditional financial products onchain.

Source: RWA.xyz

In March, EtherFi allocated $25 million to Plume’s Nest protocol to give users exposure to tokenized yield strategies tied to institutional assets and government securities. The same month, Australian crypto exchange BTC Markets said it notified the country’s securities regulator of plans to apply for a markets license to offer tokenized real-world assets, including equities and bonds.

In February, Binance added tokenized equities and exchange-traded funds from Ondo Finance to its Binance Alpha platform, including blockchain-based versions of stocks, ETFs and commodities. Also in February, Securitize partnered with Hamilton Lane, OKX Ventures and stablecoin infrastructure company STBL to launch a stablecoin backed by tokenized private credit assets.

Boston Consulting Group said in a report earlier this month that tokenized funds, collateral and fixed-income products are among the blockchain-based financial products most likely to see broader institutional adoption over the coming decade.

The report said digital assets are increasingly shifting beyond speculative trading toward infrastructure tied to payments, settlement and capital markets.

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