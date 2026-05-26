Platforms increasingly integrate tokenized RWAs

Source: CoinGecko
In February, Grvt integrated the Aave lending protocol to let traders earn yield on margin collateral while keeping perpetual futures positions open.
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Data from RWA.xyz shows the tokenized real-world asset sector has grown to more than $34 billion in onchain value, up from about $5.8 billion at the start of 2025.
That growth has coincided with moves by crypto exchanges, trading platforms and tokenization companies to bring blockchain-based versions of traditional financial products onchain.
Source: RWA.xyz
In March, EtherFi allocated $25 million to Plume’s Nest protocol to give users exposure to tokenized yield strategies tied to institutional assets and government securities. The same month, Australian crypto exchange BTC Markets said it notified the country’s securities regulator of plans to apply for a markets license to offer tokenized real-world assets, including equities and bonds.
In February, Binance added tokenized equities and exchange-traded funds from Ondo Finance to its Binance Alpha platform, including blockchain-based versions of stocks, ETFs and commodities. Also in February, Securitize partnered with Hamilton Lane, OKX Ventures and stablecoin infrastructure company STBL to launch a stablecoin backed by tokenized private credit assets.
Boston Consulting Group said in a report earlier this month that tokenized funds, collateral and fixed-income products are among the blockchain-based financial products most likely to see broader institutional adoption over the coming decade.
The report said digital assets are increasingly shifting beyond speculative trading toward infrastructure tied to payments, settlement and capital markets.
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