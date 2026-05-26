The tokenization movement that Allman contributed to by founding Ondo in 2021 helped capture the attention of Wall Street giants such as BlackRock, who see potential in the technology to make trading and settlement more efficient.
Allman previously worked in Goldman Sachs’ digital asset team prior to founding Ondo. Before that, he founded the crypto hedge fund ChainStreet Capital, which focused on algorithmic, event-driven trading.
Ondo said that the company’s president, Ian De Bode, would serve as CEO.
“It’s been an incredibly sad day for Ondo Finance,” De Bode told Cointelegraph. “Nate was not only an incredible founder and visionary, but also a very close personal friend. He will be missed dearly.”
“The mission of Ondo, Nate's mission, has not changed,” he added. “If Nate were here, he would want to continue executing with excellence. We will make him proud.”
Ondo vice president and head of marketing, Ben Grossman, said Allman “was a once-in-a-generation founder and visionary. He was absolutely brilliant, with a vision and drive that shaped the industry and everyone around him. He will be enormously missed.”
Ondo did not share further details on Allman’s death. An Ondo spokesperson said that Allman’s family has requested privacy at this time.
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