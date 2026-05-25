The delay came after SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said on Thursday that she expected the exemption to be “limited in scope” and would only support “digital representations” of equity securities, similar to what investors can currently purchase in the secondary market.
In January, the SEC made distinctions between types of tokenized securities, classifying them into “custodial” and “synthetic” forms.
Custodial tokenized securities are issuer-sponsored tokenized stocks custodied by regulated intermediaries and have full shareholder rights, while synthetic tokenized securities provide price exposure without actual ownership of the underlying shares.
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