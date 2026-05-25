Expanding access and capital formation

Brian Armstrong's 8-point finance vision.
On “next-gen payments,” Coinbase partnered with Singapore fintech Nium in April to integrate USD Coin stablecoin settlement across more than 190 countries, enabling businesses to fund cross-border payouts on demand without prefunding multi-jurisdiction accounts.
The company also collaborated with Shopify and Stripe in June 2025 to roll out USDC payments to millions of merchants across 34 countries, with automatic fiat conversion and zero foreign-exchange fees.
In October 2025, Coinbase announced a collaboration with Citigroup to explore fiat-to-stablecoin payout methods for institutional clients, further integrating crypto infrastructure with traditional finance systems.
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Armstrong's mention of expanded access through “open protocols” and capital formation also reflects live initiatives. Coinbase launched Kalshi-powered prediction markets in all 50 US states in January, allowing users to trade event contracts on sports, politics and culture.
The launch puts Coinbase in a market Bernstein estimates will reach $240 billion in volume this year and $1 trillion annually by 2030.
The priority for “innovation-friendly regulation” tracks Coinbase's lobbying for the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. After publicly withdrawing support twice, Armstrong said that CLARITY was closer than ever in early May after Senate compromises on stablecoin yield and decentralized finance provisions.
Coinbase also championed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, signed into law in July 2025, to establish federal stablecoin oversight with one-to-one dollar backing requirements.
On “AI-powered risk, credit, compliance,” Coinbase backed the x402 payment protocol in May, adding batch settlement to enable AI agents to authorize micropayments below $0.0001. The feature launched weeks after Armstrong cut 14% of Coinbase's workforce, citing a shift to “smaller AI-native teams” using automation tools to boost output.
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Armstrong's final point, “sound money” as an inflation hedge, drew pushback from Pierre Rochard, chief executive of The Bitcoin Bond Company, who stated that Bitcoin should be the top priority, rather than left for last.
The pushback reflects a deeper divide: Bitcoin advocates believe it should be the foundation of a new financial system, not just a backup option when fiat currencies fail.
“Bitcoin is #1,” echoed Blockstream chief executive Adam Back, who was rumored to be Bitcoin's anonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto earlier this year.
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