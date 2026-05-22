Tether deepens its Bitcoin treasury bet with SoftBank-backed Twenty One

Despite last week’s outflows, crypto exchange-traded products have recorded nearly $4.9 billion in year-to-date inflows. Source: CoinShares
Tether has acquired SoftBank’s stake in Twenty One Capital, tightening its grip over one of the crypto industry’s largest corporate Bitcoin vehicles.
The stablecoin issuer purchased the Japanese conglomerate’s roughly 26% stake in the company for an undisclosed amount as Twenty One Capital prepares to broaden its business beyond Bitcoin accumulation into Bitcoin-related financial services. Led by Strike founder Jack Mallers, Twenty One launched with backing from Tether, Bitfinex, Cantor Fitzgerald and SoftBank, and has accumulated more than 42,000 BTC on its balance sheet.
The transaction further consolidates Tether’s influence over the company as institutional demand for Bitcoin treasury exposure expands.
Twenty One Capital has amassed a $3.34 billion Bitcoin position. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET
Bitcoin miners are emerging as valuable infrastructure partners for artificial intelligence developers, giving these companies a longer runway to diversify into data centers and high-performance computing, according to Bernstein research.
Bernstein’s analysts said miners possess two resources that are increasingly scarce amid the AI boom: large-scale power access and data center capacity. Companies that built their operations around energy-intensive Bitcoin mining are now repurposing portions of that infrastructure to host high-performance computing workloads for AI customers.
Bernstein argued that the shift could unlock new revenue streams and higher valuations for miners, particularly as block rewards become less lucrative following each Bitcoin halving cycle. The convergence of crypto and AI is transforming what were once cyclical commodity businesses into strategic infrastructure plays tied to two of the market’s most capital-intensive industries.
11 publicly traded crypto miners have expanded their planned power portfolios. Source: Bernstein
Polymarket has partnered with Nasdaq to launch a category of prediction markets that lets users forecast the future valuations of private, pre-IPO companies.
The initiative will allow participants to trade on private-company milestones, including valuation targets, IPO timing and secondary market activity. By expanding beyond elections and macro events, the partnership pushes prediction markets deeper into the world of venture capital and startup investing.
The collaboration also highlights how institutions are warming to event-based forecasting. For crypto-native platforms like Polymarket, alliances with established financial infrastructure providers could help legitimize prediction markets as an alternative tool for price discovery and investor sentiment.
Source: Cointelegraph
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