The AI and data center boom partly driven by Bitcoin miners is increasingly being financed through high-yield bond issuance, underscoring how lenders are pricing both risk and opportunity in the sector.

According to TheEnergyMag’s latest newsletter, companies tied to AI data center development have raised about $33 billion in long-term senior notes over the past 12 months, excluding convertible debt — bonds that can later be converted into equity and typically carry different risk dynamics.

The interest rate spread is notable: While regulated utilities and traditional energy companies generally borrow at 4% to 5%, AI- and crypto-linked issuers pay closer to 7% to 9%.

The average coupon on newly issued US dollar high-yield debt has was close to 7.2% in late 2025, from 8% to 9% in 2023, according to Janus Henderson Investors, citing BofA Global Research, average coupon, as of Nov. 30.

Those at the higher end of the spectrum are largely current or former digital asset mining companies that have pivoted into AI infrastructure, suggesting capital remains comparatively expensive for the group.

TheEnergyMag cited recent raises, including CoreWeave at 9.25% and 9% in May and July 2025, Applied Digital at 9.2% in November, TeraWulf at 7.75% and Cipher Mining at 7.125% and 6.125%.

Credit ratings and perceived risks drive interest rate spreads in AI infrastructure development. Source: TheEnergyMag



“The message from lenders is clear,” TheEnergyMag wrote. “Regulated load and contracted generation still get treated as infrastructure. AI and bitcoin, even when attached to long-term offtake agreements, are still treated as growth credit.”

Related: Canaan buys 49% stake in three Texas mining sites for $40M

AI infrastructure boom intensifies

Despite concerns about overspending and potential overcapacity, the AI data center build-out remains one of the most visible trends in the economy, and a major driver of demand on Wall Street.

The scale of that momentum was underscored on Wednesday when chipmaker Nvidia posted blockbuster fourth-quarter results, with profit rising 94% and revenue climbing 73% year-on- year. The chipmaker reported $43 billion in net income and $68.1 billion in revenue.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin mining companies are planning about 30 gigawatts of new power capacity aimed at AI workloads, nearly triple the capacity they currently operate. Much of it remains in development pipelines or early-stage planning, but the industry has made clear that AI infrastructure is a strategic priority.

Related: The real ‘supercycle’ isn’t crypto, it’s AI infrastructure: Analyst