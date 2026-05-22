Oil trading moves into crypto perps

Source: OKX
Perpetual futures, often called “perps,” let traders bet on whether the price of an asset will go up or down without actually buying it. Unlike traditional futures, these contracts do not have an expiration date, allowing traders to keep positions open continuously.
Some centralized exchanges (CEXs) have expanded into oil-linked derivatives in recent months. Binance launched perpetual futures tied to WTI crude, Brent crude and natural gas in April, while Bybit also introduced oil perpetual contracts alongside other commodity-linked products for round-the-clock trading.
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Activity has been particularly strong during periods of rising oil volatility linked to geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Decentralized derivatives exchange Hyperliquid has emerged as a notable venue for oil-linked perpetual trading amid the rapid growth of decentralized derivatives trading.
In the first quarter of 2026, Hyperliquid entered the top 10 derivatives exchanges by trading volume, recording roughly $500 billion in activity and ranking alongside major venues such as Binance and OKX.
According to Hyperliquid data, Brent crude oil contracts rank among the platform’s top five most traded markets over the past 24 hours, with about $352 million in daily volume at the time of publication.
Top five most traded markets on Hyperliquid. Source: Hyperliquid
As the platform’s perpetual futures activity has expanded, ICE and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) have reportedly urged US regulators to take action against Hyperliquid over its expansion into commodity trading in mid-May.
The companies reportedly cited the platform’s “anonymous” and “unregulated” structure as a risk to critical energy markets such as oil and gas, warning it could potentially be used by state actors to bypass sanctions.
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