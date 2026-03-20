Coinbase has launched stock perpetual futures for eligible non-US traders, expanding its push to offer round-the-clock access to crypto, equities and prediction markets on a single platform.

In a Friday blog post, Coinbase said the product was not available to US persons at the current time, but that it was “working to expand this offering to additional regions in the future.”

The contracts are available on Coinbase Advanced for retail users and Coinbase International Exchange for institutions, offering leveraged, cash-settled exposure to major US stocks and indices, including Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA), in a format familiar to crypto traders.

The rollout follows Coinbase’s moves to offer regulated crypto futures and 24/5 cash equities in the US, and to launch Kalshi-powered prediction markets in all 50 states, turning the company into a single, “everything exchange” where traders can toggle between tokens, stocks and event contracts.

Coinbase rolls out stock perpetual futures. Source: Coinbase

Non-US focus and European futures rollout

Stock perpetuals are a core component of the company’s 2026 roadmap, which leans on stablecoins, its Base layer-2 network and a multi-asset brokerage model.

Related: SEC gives go-ahead to Nasdaq for tokenized trading trial

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in January that the top priority was to grow the everything exchange globally across crypto, equities, prediction markets and commodities over spot, futures and options.

For now, the equity perpetuals are strictly for non-US customers. In Europe, Coinbase launched perpetual futures contracts for Coinbase Advanced users in 26 countries under its Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) entity earlier in March.

Rivals race to tokenize stocks and equity perps

Coinbase is entering a competitive but fragmented market for synthetic equity exposure, going up against Binance’s equity perpetual contracts, Kraken’s tokenized equity perpetual futures for non-US traders, and a cluster of offshore platforms that list single stock and index perps with varying levels of regulation.

Earlier in March, tokenized stocks surpassed $1 billion in total value onchain, marking a new milestone for the fast-growing real-world asset (RWA) sector, as the lines of crypto and traditional market access continue to blur.

Cointelegraph reached out to Coinbase for additional details, but had not received a response by publication.

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