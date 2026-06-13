Capital flows to late-stage crypto firms 

Morpho's total value locked and active loans have climbed sharply since late 2024.Source: DeFiLlama
Sentora also pointed to Coinbase's use of Morpho smart contracts to originate more than $2.17 billion in corporate USDC loans as evidence that the protocol is being used as lending infrastructure rather than solely as a retail DeFi platform.
Sentora argued that the trend extends beyond crypto-native lending. The firm said exchanges, custodians and asset managers are actively evaluating blockchain-based lending systems to power credit products, while protocols compete to become the underlying infrastructure for business-to-business integrations.
Morpho intends to measure the success of the raise over the next 12 to 18 months by expanding integrations with banks, asset managers and large platforms, attracting more institutional capital and rolling out features from traditional credit markets to drive adoption, co-founder Merlin Egalite told Cointelegraph.
“The problem we are trying to solve is less about replacing competitors and more about establishing ourselves as the credit infrastructure layer that banks, asset managers and fintechs build on," he said.
Morpho's raise “largest” in DeFi history. Source: Merlin Egalite
The funding round, which Egalite called “the largest raise in DeFi history,” comes as venture capital increasingly concentrates on a small group of established crypto infrastructure projects.
According to a Q1 2026 report by CryptoRank, capital allocated to Series C and later-stage crypto funding rounds surged 1,020% year over year and 320% quarter over quarter. The category accounted for 28.4% of venture funding across just nine deals, while seed and pre-seed funding fell 38.1% and represented only 5.2% of total capital.
Egalite said that he is unconcerned about capital concentration.
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