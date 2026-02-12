Securitize is launching a stablecoin backed by tokenized private credit assets in partnership with Hamilton Lane, OKX Ventures and stablecoin infrastructure firm STBL, expanding efforts to bring institutional real-world asset yield onto blockchain rails.

Securitize has partnered with stablecoin infrastructure provider STBL, Nasdaq-listed private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane and crypto exchange OKX’s investment wing, OKX Ventures, to support the launch of a new real-world asset (RWA)-backed stablecoin on X Layer.

The new stablecoin will bring together institutional private credit, regulated tokenization and programmable settlement to support the “next generation onchain financial infrastructure,” said Securitize in a Thursday X post.

The new product, described as an ecosystem-specific stablecoin, will be issued on OKX’s X Layer network and backed by tokenized exposure to Hamilton Lane’s Senior Credit Opportunities Fund through a feeder structure facilitated by Securitize.

The stablecoin will use a dual-token architecture designed to separate yield generation from the stable unit itself, as lawmakers and regulators in the United States scrutinize stablecoins that distribute passive returns to holders.

The new stablecoin marks a “definitive leap forward in the convergence of institutional private markets and onchain finance,” said STBL in a Thursday X post.

“This initiative brings deep liquidity, programmable settlement, and compliant yield management to the X Layer ecosystem, setting a new standard for how capital flows onchain.”

STBL’s yield architecture seeks to side-step US regulatory concerns

Securitize said the structure aims to combine regulated tokenization of private credit with programmable settlement, while keeping the stable token distinct from the underlying yield.

Under the model, returns accrue at the collateral layer rather than being paid directly to stablecoin holders. STBL said in a statement that the framework is intended to align with emerging regulatory expectations that seek to distinguish stable payment instruments from investment products.

Cointelegraph has approached OKX Ventures and STBL for comment on the token’s architecture and yield expectations.

While the underlying RWAs are accruing the yield in the background, the new stablecoin framework seeks to separate the stablecoin from returns, to avoid the recent regulatory scrutiny on yield-bearing stablecoins, wrote STBL in an X post on Jan. 14.

The stablecoin architecture came in response to the US market structure bill, which included a provision seeking to ban passive yield on stablecoin holdings.

The ESS stablecoin framework’s dual economy seeks to address this by acquiring the yield from the underlying RWA assets through a separate token, so that the ESS stablecoin won’t be categorized as a yield-bearing stablecoin.

Securitize is the largest tokenization platform with over $4 billion worth of tokenized assets. The platform is backed by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock and investment banking giant Morgan Stanley.

