Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is rolling out support for tokenized equities from Ondo Global Markets in its latest push into real-world assets (RWAs).

The exchange has listed Ondo’s tokenized stocks, funds and commodities on its Binance Alpha platform, according to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph on Tuesday.

The integration features 10 tokenized assets at launch, including AAPLon, NVDAon and QQQon, corresponding to Apple, Nvidia and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF, with additional assets planned for the future.

“At Binance, we’re committed to giving our users easier access to a wider variety of products that meet their trading needs,” said Jeff Li, vice president of product at Binance.

The rollout adds to the growing adoption of Ondo’s tokenized securities, following recent integrations with MetaMask and Blockchain.com, as well as Trust Wallet in September 2025.

Rollout approved by UAE authorities

A Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the tokens were made available through regulatory approvals with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority in Abu Dhabi.

The listing is exclusively on Binance Alpha, a platform within Binance Wallet that launched in late 2024. Alpha is separate from Binance’s spot and futures trading platforms, but users can access it to explore onchain assets from Binance Exchange or their Binance Wallet.

The full list of Ondo tokens available on Binance Alpha at launch. Source: Binance

“Binance is committed to bridging traditional finance and crypto, expanding user choices while maintaining the highest regulatory standards,” Binance’s representative said.

Neither Binance nor Ondo tokenized stocks and ETFs are available in the United States, the announcement added.

Binance has been rolling out tokenized RWAs since 2025

The latest integration with Ondo marks a major move into tokenized equities, following similar moves by rival exchanges Coinbase and Kraken last year.

The spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the exchange began experimenting with tokenized RWAs in July 2025, referring to Circle’s USYC tokenized money market fund and OpenEden's cUSDO.

The exchange continued integrating more tokenized assets with BlackRock’s tokenized short-term US Treasury fund integration in November.

In January, Binance launched gold and silver perpetual futures settled in Tether’s USDt (USDT) stablecoin, expanding crypto-denominated access to precious metals markets. In early February, the exchange also launched an institutional off‑exchange collateral program in collaboration with Franklin Templeton.

Binance’s latest push into real-world assets is not the first on record. The company briefly offered tokenized versions of crypto and technology company stocks, including Coinbase and MicroStrategy in 2021 before halting trading amid regulatory scrutiny.

Related: Chainlink feeds go live for Ondo tokenized US stocks on Ethereum

The company did not reveal to Cointelegraph what provider was used or other details of the 2021 offering.

“Exploring the potential to offer tokenized RWAs is a natural next step in our mission to bring traditional finance and crypto closer together as we continue to actively build infrastructure and develop innovative solutions for our users and the industry,” Binance said.

Magazine: Is China hoarding gold so yuan becomes global reserve instead of USD?