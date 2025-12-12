Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange by trading volume, is days away from unveiling its push into prediction markets and tokenized stocks, according to Bloomberg.

Coinbase plans to announce next week that it will launch prediction markets and tokenized equities, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

When asked for comment by Cointelegraph, a Coinbase spokesperson said the company will hold a livestream on Wednesday to showcase new products, though they did not specify whether prediction markets or tokenized stocks would be included.

The news comes nearly a month after tech researcher Jane Manchun Wong reported that Coinbase was preparing landing pages for tokenized equities and Kalshi-provided prediction markets. However, the company has yet to officially release the products.

Coinbase enters a prediction market coalition with Kalshi

Bloomberg’s report came on the same day Coinbase became a member of the Coalition for Prediction Markets (CPM), a group of prediction market operators announced by Kalshi and Crypto.com.

“At Coinbase, our mission is to deliver financial freedom to the world — and prediction markets by nature democratize fact finding and the seeking of truth,” Coinbase’s chief policy officer Faryar Shizad said.

He also underscored the CPM’s ambition to engage with policymakers to ensure continued access to these markets for people in the US.

Founded in 2018 by MIT graduates Tarek Mansour and Luana Lopes Lara, Kalshi enables users to trade outcomes of real-world events just like financial assets.

The platform has emerged as a major prediction market operator alongside rivals such as Polymarket and Opinion, with weekly trading volumes of about $1 billion, according to Dunedata figures on Dune Analytics.

Coinbase’s push into prediction markets comes amid a boom in the sector, with weekly trading volumes hitting a record last week near $4 billion, though some experts have questioned the accuracy of the reported figures.

Weekly trading volumes on prediction markets. Source: Dune

Rival exchanges have been racing to roll out prediction markets, with Crypto.com in October announcing a dedicated platform set for integration with Trump Media.

On Wednesday, the Winklevoss twins-founded exchange Gemini scored approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to offer prediction markets in the US.







