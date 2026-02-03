MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Ethereum software company Consensys, is rolling out access to tokenized US stocks, exchange-traded funds and commodities through Ondo Global Markets.

Starting Tuesday, eligible MetaMask users in non-US countries will be able to access 200 tokenized US stocks, ETFs and commodities such as gold and silver on Ethereum network, the company said in a statement shared with Cointelegraph.

The offering allows users to acquire tokenized assets via MetaMask Swaps by swapping Circle’s USDC (USDC) stablecoin into Ondo Global Markets (GM) tokens, which are designed to track the value of their underlying assets on a 1:1 basis.

Ondo Finance has previously drawn attention for its collaboration with World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project backed by US President Donald Trump. Ondo’s native token, ONDO, has fallen about 80% over the past year, according to CoinGecko data.

Desktop support expected in late February

MetaMask’s tokenized assets offering will be initially available exclusively on MetaMask mobile, with desktop integration coming by the end of February with a browser extension, a spokesperson for Consensys told Cointelegraph.

“Access to US markets still runs through legacy rails,” said Joe Lubin, Ethereum co-founder and Consensys CEO, highlighting fragmented apps and rigid trading windows in traditional markets.

“Bringing Ondo’s tokenized US stocks and ETFs directly into MetaMask shows what a better model looks like,” Lubin said, adding:

“A single, self-custodial wallet where people can move between crypto and traditional assets without intermediaries and without giving up control. That’s the future we’re actively building toward at MetaMask.”

30 jurisdictions excluded from rollout

In line with Ondo’s stated focus on offering tokenized assets primarily to non-US investors, MetaMask’s rollout will exclude users in the US as well as a number of other markets.

The offering will be inaccessible in 30 countries and regions, including Canada, the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom.

Countries excluded from MetaMask’s tokenized asset rollout with Ondo. Source: MetaMask

“MetaMask uses a number of methods to ensure geographical restrictions are enforced, including geographical restrictions based on the user’s IP address,” a spokesperson for Consensys told Cointelegraph.

If a user is detected to be in a restricted region, they will receive an error message indicating that the trade route is unavailable, the representative said, adding:

“MetaMask is continuing to explore compliant ways to expand global access to tokenized real‑world assets in line with evolving regulatory frameworks.”

Growing trend of RWA and prediction market integration

MetaMask’s move into real-world assets (RWAs) underscores the industry’s broader push toward the “everything app” vision, with exchanges and self‑custodial wallets increasingly integrating tokenized assets and prediction markets.

Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange by trading volume, announced late last year it was developing its own RWA platform, Coinbase Tokenize.

Related: SEC gives guidance on issuer vs third-party tokenized securities

Trust Wallet, the self-custodial crypto wallet backed by Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, integrated tokenized assets by Ondo in September 2025.

Both companies have also expanded into prediction markets, with Coinbase integrating Kalshi and Trust Wallet tapping Myriad for the initial launch.

In October 2025, MetaMask partnered with Polymarket to provide access to prediction markets directly on MetaMask’s mobile app.

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026

