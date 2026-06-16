Tenev says business “has never been stronger” despite weak Q1 results

Source: Robinhood Comms
Robinhood estimated it will incur about $28 million in total restructuring-related charges, including roughly $20 million for employee severance and benefits and about $8 million in share-based compensation costs. The company said it expects to recognize these charges in the second quarter of 2026.
Robinhood said it is taking the action “from a position of business strength,” pointing to June month-to-date average daily trading volumes at record levels across equities, options and prediction markets.
Tenev said that the company’s business “has never been stronger,” adding that the workforce reduction is a proactive move aimed at improving execution and focus.
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The announcement did not specifically mention artificial intelligence-driven restructuring, but said the company will continue hiring selectively, invest in top-tier talent and “utilize frontier technologies” to improve performance.
The move comes after first-quarter results missed analyst expectations, with revenue and earnings coming in below forecasts. Crypto trading was a key drag, with volumes down roughly 50% year-on-year, underscoring ongoing volatility in transaction-based revenue streams.
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