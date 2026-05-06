Bitcoin's market dominance climbed above 61% as BTC led crypto market flows. Data also showed Binance-listed altcoins' share of volume hitting 49% in March.

Bitcoin dominance climbed to 61% on Wednesday, its highest level since November 2025. The metric has risen from 58.44% at the start of April, proving that the bullish trend continues to favor BTC over the wider crypto market.

In the last two months, altcoin volumes on Binance also increased by 49%, while 12.6% of altcoins on Binance reclaimed their 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

Bitcoin dominance, one-week chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Altcoins show early signs of recovery

Crypto analyst Darkfost said Bitcoin has gained 36% since its Feb. 6 lows at $60,000, helping push its dominance to 61.3%.

While altcoins spent much of that period under pressure, TOTAL3, which tracks the crypto market cap excluding Bitcoin and Ether, rose by 17% to a two-month high of $765 billion. The recovery pace of altcoins lagged behind BTC, but several indicators have started to improve.

TOTAL3, one-week chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Data from CryptoQuant showed that trading activity in the altcoin market was slowly increasing. Their volume share on Binance climbed to 49% on Wednesday, up from 31% in March, when measured against the combined BTC and ETH futures trading volumes. The rise points to growing participation outside of Bitcoin and Ether after several months of capital concentration in the two largest crypto assets.

Darkfost added that the shift still looks moderate and is far from the aggressive rotation phases seen during the altcoin rally in 2024.

Altcoin dominance by volume. Source: CryptoQuant

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Exchange volume trends point to a rotation

Market analyst CW8900 pointed to the rising activity on centralized exchanges (CEX) as another sign of improving participation beyond Bitcoin. According to the analyst, altcoin trading volume, excluding the five largest cryptocurrencies, has increased steadily over the past few weeks.

CEX volume ratio vs. Top 5 crypto. Source: CryptoQuant

The 90-day AltSeason Index also climbed to 28.6, its fastest recovery in months. The index tracks whether a majority of altcoins outperform Bitcoin over a set period. Readings above 75 are associated with stronger altcoin cycles. However, CW8900 added,

“The indicator also shows that there was no real AltSeason in this cycle. The period when the AltSeason Index reached its highest point was early 2024, and even that value was relatively low compared to previous AltSeasons.”

CryptoQuant data also showed improvements across the altcoin market after months of heavy underperformance against Bitcoin. The average altcoin now trades 23.47% below its 200-day simple moving average, rising from 44.4% earlier in the cycle. Similar readings previously appeared near the end of late-stage bear markets in 2022.

Altcoin performance, on average, relative to the 200-day SMA. Source: CryptoQuant

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