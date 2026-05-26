HYPE open interest tracks breakout

Cointelegraph
ZEC$570.93 13.66%
LINK$9.34 1.23%
BTC$75,665 1.97%
TRX$0.3759 0.99%
XMR$378.68 1.99%
DOGE$0.1008 0.94%
BCH$343.65 1.56%
ADA$0.2395 1.40%
BNB$655.70 0.82%
ETH$2,067 1.91%
SOL$83.56 1.52%
HYPE$59.47 3.15%
XRP$1.32 1.58%
Written by Biraajmaan Tamuly ⁠, Staff Writer.Reviewed by Ray Salmond ⁠, Staff Editor.

HYPE chases new highs as ETF inflows, institutional adoption accelerate

MarketsPublishedMay 26, 2026

HYPE reached new highs above $65 following record ETF inflows, futures participation and trading volumes at Hyperliquid exchange. Is $100 next?

Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE continues to rally, possibly targeting $100 as its next all-time high, as inflows to its exchange-traded funds highlight investor demand. 

Inflows into the HYPE ETFs reached $89 million over the past nine days, which is equivalent to nearly $9.2 million in daily buying pressure. 

The combined assets under management (AUM) across Bitwise’s BHYP and 21Shares’s THYP climbed to $89 million within days of launch, giving HYPE one of the fastest ETF accumulation curves among crypto investment products.

Total spot HYPE ETF net inflows. Source: SoSoValue

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horseley said BHYP alone recorded roughly $12 million in trading volume during its first 90 minutes of trading. The fund’s assets under management reached $40 million just over a week after launch.

HYPE proponent Havoc added that the upcoming Grayscale GHYP product could contribute another $8 million to $12 million in daily inflows. At different average purchase prices, the projected yearly demand could absorb between 8% and 33% of HYPE’s circulating supply.

After assuming a 30% to 35% outflow similar to what was seen in the spot Bitcoin ETFs, Havoc estimated yearly net demand between $2.9 billion and $3.6 billion. The analyst described the figures as substantial for a crypto asset with a relatively thin floating supply. 

Onchain activity also shows growth, with Hyperliquid attracting more than $1.1 billion in net inflows over the past month.

Related: RWA market hits $51B as tokenized private credits surges: Bernstein

HYPE open interest tracks breakout

HYPE climbed to a new all-time high of $64.50 on Tuesday, while Bitcoin continued to struggle below the $77,000 resistance level. The token has since consolidated above its previous breakout level near $59.40, keeping HYPE in a price discovery.

If HYPE continues to hold above $59.40, the next Fibonacci extension target sits near $76 at the 1.236 level. Beyond that, the 1.382 Fibonacci extension places the next upside level near $89.50, followed by the 1.618 extension near $101. 

HYPE/USD, one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Fibonacci extensions are commonly used by traders to estimate potential resistance zones and profit-taking levels once an asset moves beyond its previous all-time high. 

Derivatives data continued rising alongside the breakout. Velo data showed aggregated open interest approaching $2 billion as traders added fresh positions during the rally. Aggregated funding rates held near 0.004%, suggesting bullish positioning. 

HYPE price, aggregated funding rate, and open interest. Source: Velo chart

Crypto analyst Byzantine General said Hyperliquid reached $8.5 billion in aggregate exchange open interest, making it the third-largest derivatives venue behind Binance and Bybit. The platform’s total open interest market share climbed to 7.2%, marking a new all-time high.

Meanwhile, some traders are monitoring signs of crowding after the sharp vertical move. Crypto trader GonzoXBT said a temporary pullback toward the four-hour 200-period exponential moving average (EMA) deviation area could help reset positioning. 

The daily chart also shows an unfilled fair-value gap between $48 and $54 that overlaps with the rising 50-day EMA and could serve as a key liquidity and support zone if the price pulls back. 

BTC/USD, one-day chart analysis by GONZO. Source: X

Related: NEAR protocol leads AI token rally with a 50% pump: Is $5 NEAR price next?

This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

More on the subject