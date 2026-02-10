UK regulator takes High Court action against HTX over crypto promotions

The United Kingdom’s financial watchdog has launched court action against cryptocurrency exchange HTX, alleging it illegally promoted crypto asset services to British consumers in breach of financial advertising rules.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it began proceedings against HTX and several related persons in the Chancery Division of the High Court in October 2025.

In an update published Tuesday, the regulator said it received permission on Wednesday to serve the case outside the UK and by alternative means, noting that HTX (formerly known as Huobi Global) is incorporated in Panama.

The legal action comes under the FCA’s Financial Promotions (FinProm) Regime, adopted in October 2023, which tightened requirements on how crypto firms can market their services to UK consumers.

FCA previously warned about HTX’s promotions

“Firms providing crypto products to UK consumers need to comply with rules which protect consumers from unfair and misleading marketing,” the regulator said. It added that advertising crypto assets on social media or websites without complying with these rules is a criminal offense.

The FCA had previously warned about HTX’s promotion of crypto services to UK consumers, the statement added.

“However, it has continued to publish financial promotions in breach of these rules on its website and on social media platforms, including TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube,” the authority said.

FCA’s announcement on taking action against HTX (formerly known as Huobi Global). Source: FCA

‘“Our rules are designed to support a sustainable and competitive crypto market in the UK, ensuring that consumers have what they need to make informed decisions,” said Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA.

“HTX’s conduct stands in stark contrast to the majority of firms working to comply with the FCA’s regime. This is the first time we’ve taken enforcement action against a crypto firm illegally marketing their products to UK consumers,” he added.

We’ll continue to act against firms who ignore our rules.”

The FCA also requested that social media companies block HTX’s social media accounts to UK-based consumers and requested the removal of HTX applications from Google Play and Apple Stores in the UK.

The regulator has also put the company on its Warning List, notifying consumers that they are not protected by the UK government if they have a complaint against HTX.

Cointelegraph reached out to HTX for comment on the FCA’s action, but had not received a response by publication.

