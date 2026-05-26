Binance was blocked in the Philippines over licensing concerns

Binance remains blocked in the Philippines. Source: Cointelegraph
The Philippine SEC first warned the public against Binance in November 2023, saying that the platform was not authorized to sell or offer securities in the country because it had not secured the necessary registration and license from the regulator.
In March 2024, the SEC said that it had asked the NTC to block access to the platform and its related webpages, citing the lack of a license to operate in the Philippines. Local internet service providers later started restricting access to Binance following the NTC order.
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The crackdown on unlicensed operators later expanded to other major platforms. In August 2025, the SEC issued an advisory against 10 exchanges, including OKX, Bybit, KuCoin and Kraken, warning that their activities expose Filipino investors to risks.
On April 21, the regulator named crypto platforms dYdX, Aevo, gTrade, Pacifica, Orderly, Deriv, and Ostium in an investor alert, saying that the entities are not registered with the SEC but appear to be offering investments to the public.
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