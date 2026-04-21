The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a public investor alert warning Filipinos not to invest in dYdX and six other crypto trading platforms, saying they are not registered or authorized to solicit investments in the country.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the SEC named dYdX, Aevo, gTrade, Pacifica, Orderly, Deriv and Ostium, stating that based on its findings, the platforms appear to be offering investments to the public in exchange for promised returns, profits or interest.

The regulator said none of the listed entities are registered with the Commission or hold the required authorization under its crypto-asset service provider (CASP) framework, which requires firms offering crypto-related services in the Philippines to obtain licenses and meet capital and operational requirements.

The SEC also warned that individuals promoting any of the listed platforms in the Philippines may face criminal liability under the Securities Regulation Code. Under Sections 28 and 73 of the law, violators could be fined up to 5 million Philippine pesos (about $89,000) or imprisoned for up to 21 years, or both.

The advisory highlights a broader shift toward stricter enforcement in the Philippines, where regulators have increasingly moved from warnings to access restrictions. On Dec. 24, 2025, Philippine regulators blocked Coinbase and Gemini as part of their broader crackdown on unlicensed CASPs.

Philippine SEC advisory against dYdX. Source: Philippine SEC

Broader crackdown on unlicensed crypto operators

The latest advisory comes as Philippine regulators continue to step up enforcement against crypto platforms operating without local authorization.

In 2024, authorities moved to block access to Binance after a compliance deadline expired, with regulators also directing app stores to remove the trading platform’s app from users’ devices in the country.

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The crackdown has since expanded to include other major platforms. In August 2025, the SEC issued an advisory naming 10 exchanges, including OKX, Bybit, KuCoin and Kraken, for offering crypto services without registration, warning that their activities exposed Filipino investors to risks.

While regulators have targeted unlicensed operators, compliant firms have continued rolling out crypto products. In 2025, PDAX partnered with Toku to enable stablecoin salary payouts, while digital bank GoTyme launched crypto services with Alpaca, allowing users to buy and hold digital assets within its app.

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