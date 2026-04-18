Poland’s parliament has once again failed to overturn a presidential veto blocking a key crypto regulation bill, extending the political standoff over how the country should oversee digital assets.

In a vote held Friday, lawmakers fell short of the 263 votes required to override the veto issued by President Karol Nawrocki, local outlet TVP World reported. A total of 243 MPs voted against the veto, while 191 supported it, per the report.

The bill, backed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, aims to align Poland with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), introduced in 2024 to govern the issuance and custody of crypto assets. Poland remains the only EU member state yet to implement the bloc’s framework.

Nawrocki has defended his decision, citing concerns over excessive regulation, limited transparency and the potential burden on small businesses, according to the TVP World report.

However, government officials warn that delaying regulation leaves investors exposed. Finance Minister Andrzej Domański reportedly said the absence of clear rules risks turning the market into an “El Dorado for fraudsters,” adding that both consumers and businesses remain vulnerable to abuse.

Related: Zonda exchange says 4.5K BTC wallet inaccessible amid withdrawal crisis

Poland’s crypto bill faces repeated defeats

The failed overturn of the presidential veto marks the second unsuccessful attempt by the government to push the legislation through after a similar rejection in December.

However, despite the failure, Polish lawmakers reintroduced the regulation within days in December last year. They claimed that the new draft was an “improved” version, though critics said it was virtually unchanged from the original.

Tusk criticizes president for vetoing the bill. Source: Koalicja Obywatelska

President Nawrocki vetoed the bill again in February this year. “I will not sign a wrong law just because it was passed again by the parliamentary majority. A wrong law that passed a hundred times still remains a wrong law,” he said at the time.

Related: Poland president vetoes MiCA bill again as crypto companies look to license abroad

Zonda caught in Poland crypto political row

The dispute has also drawn in Zonda, the country’s largest crypto exchange, which has reportedly lobbied against the bill. Tensions escalated after Tusk accused the platform of links to illicit funding, citing intelligence reports that allegedly connect its origins to Russian criminal networks.

“Attempts to drag me and Zonda into the current political squabbles are as absurd as they are harmful to the Polish innovation market,” Zonda CEO Przemysław Kral wrote on X, adding that he is “compelled to take appropriate legal steps to protect my personal rights.”

Last week, he also said he does not control access to a crypto wallet reportedly holding $330 million, which he claims remained with former CEO Sylwester Suszek prior to his disappearance in 2022.

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