Vietnam is preparing to introduce a tax framework for cryptocurrency transactions that would align digital assets with securities trading, according to a draft policy circulated by the Ministry of Finance.

Under the proposal, individuals transferring crypto assets through licensed service providers would face a 0.1% personal income tax on the value of each transaction, local outlet The Hanoi Times reported. The structure mirrors the levy currently applied to stock trades in the country.

According to the report, the draft circular, released for public consultation, classifies crypto transfers and trading as exempt from value-added tax. However, the turnover-based tax would apply to investors regardless of residency status whenever a transfer is executed.

Companies operating in Vietnam would be taxed differently. Institutional investors earning income from crypto transfers would be subject to a 20% corporate income tax, calculated on profits after deducting purchase costs and related expenses, per the report.

Vietnam formally defines crypto assets

Authorities also reportedly provided a formal definition of crypto assets, describing them as digital assets that rely on cryptographic or similar technologies for issuance, storage and transfer verification.

The draft also outlines strict requirements for operators. Firms seeking to run a digital asset exchange would need at least 10 trillion Vietnamese dong (about $408 million) in charter capital, a threshold higher than that required for commercial banks and far above capital standards in many other industries. Foreign ownership would be permitted but capped at 49% of an exchange’s equity.

Vietnam is ranked fourth in the world for crypto adoption. Source: Chainalysis

The proposed rules come as Vietnam began a five-year pilot program for a regulated crypto asset market launched in September 2025. On Oct. 6, 2025, Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance confirmed that no companies had applied to participate in the five-year crypto pilot at that time, citing high capital requirements and strict eligibility conditions.

Vietnam opens licensing for crypto exchanges

Last month, Vietnam started accepting applications for licenses to operate digital asset trading platforms, marking the operational launch of its planned pilot program for a regulated crypto market.

“Applications for the aforementioned administrative procedures will be accepted beginning January 20, 2026,” the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) said, framing the move as part of a broader effort to bring crypto under formal regulatory oversight.

