Institutions are experimenting with onchain collateral

LMAX Digital cryptocurrency platform. Source: Lmaxdigital.com
Some of the largest financial institutions are experimenting with tokenized securities and onchain collateral assets.
Earlier in February, investment manager Franklin Templeton announced the launch of an institutional collateral program with crypto exchange Binance, which lets clients use tokenized money market fund (MMF) shares as collateral for trading activity, while the underlying assets remain in regulated custody, Cointelegraph reported.
Franklin Templeton said the model was designed to let institutions earn yield on regulated money market fund holdings while using the same assets to support digital asset trading, without giving up existing custody.
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On May 4, the DTCC announced plans to launch a pilot for trading tokenized securities in July, aiming for the full launch of the service in October, Cointelegraph reported. DTCC said the service will offer tokenized real-world assets with the same investor protections and ownership rights as the assets held in traditional form.
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