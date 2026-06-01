Bugs introduced during software update

Source: Sui
Sui had a similar outage in January, which knocked the network offline for more than six hours. Another incident occurred in November 2024, when all validators were stuck in a crash loop for about 2.5 hours. Sui is the 13th-largest blockchain by total value locked at $519 million and hosts 137 protocols, according to DefiLlama.
The Sui Foundation said the blockchain’s two most recent outages stemmed from “crash bugs” introduced in its 1.72 software release. The bugs impacted gas charging, causing the network to charge funds before canceling transactions for insufficient balances. This created negative balances that crashed the system
An interim fix for the initial bug triggered the third outage. The fix aimed to bring the network back online until a permanent solution could be devised, but it had “a known issue with a low probability of causing a halt.”
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The Sui (SUI) token has declined since the outages. It traded at about 99 cents on Thursday before the first outage, according to data from crypto aggregator CoinGecko. It has since dropped roughly 11% and is worth about 88 cents as of Monday.
In early May, the token climbed 50% to $1.41 following several positive developments, including a Nasdaq-listed company staking a large portion of the supply.
Sui launched its mainnet in May 2023, aiming to be scalable and capable of processing transactions fast enough for mainstream financial institutions.
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