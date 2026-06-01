The Sui Network's first two outages were caused by bugs introduced in its 1.72 update, while an interim fix deployed to restore the blockchain triggered the third.

The Sui Foundation, the nonprofit organization behind the Sui Network, says it has made a “major upgrade” to address issues that caused three recent outages and left the blockchain down for more than 15 hours across two days.

Sui experienced an outage on Thursday that lasted nearly six hours and two more on Friday. The first lasted eight hours and 25 minutes while the second lasted 43 minutes, according to the Sui network's uptime dashboard. All systems are listed as operational as of Monday.

The Sui Foundation said in a blog post on Sunday that it applied an upgrade to fix the bugs that caused the outages. It also flagged several issues for improvement, such as better failure containment, end-of-epoch resilience and further investment in artificial intelligence agents, which helped with diagnoses, querying validator logs and assembling metrics.

“As of now, validators have fully addressed the known issues caused by both the original gas-charging bug and the randomness-state bug, and network activity has resumed,” the Sui Foundation said. It added that “during the outages, no user funds were at risk, and the network did not revert any committed transactions when it resumed.”

Source: Sui

Sui had a similar outage in January, which knocked the network offline for more than six hours. Another incident occurred in November 2024, when all validators were stuck in a crash loop for about 2.5 hours. Sui is the 13th-largest blockchain by total value locked at $519 million and hosts 137 protocols, according to DefiLlama.

Bugs introduced during software update

The Sui Foundation said the blockchain’s two most recent outages stemmed from “crash bugs” introduced in its 1.72 software release. The bugs impacted gas charging, causing the network to charge funds before canceling transactions for insufficient balances. This created negative balances that crashed the system

An interim fix for the initial bug triggered the third outage. The fix aimed to bring the network back online until a permanent solution could be devised, but it had “a known issue with a low probability of causing a halt.”

Related: CME Group expands crypto futures with Avalanche and Sui contracts

The Sui (SUI) token has declined since the outages. It traded at about 99 cents on Thursday before the first outage, according to data from crypto aggregator CoinGecko. It has since dropped roughly 11% and is worth about 88 cents as of Monday.

In early May, the token climbed 50% to $1.41 following several positive developments, including a Nasdaq-listed company staking a large portion of the supply.

Sui launched its mainnet in May 2023, aiming to be scalable and capable of processing transactions fast enough for mainstream financial institutions.

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