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DeFiLlama data shows that there were 29 incidents in May, seven of which involved compromised private keys.
The latest two incidents, reported on May 30, were the Alephium Bridge and Gravity Bridge, which were respectively exploited for $815,000 and $5.4 million due to compromised private keys.
Malware developed with artificial intelligence assistance has also been on the rise as malicious actors targeted crypto and AI developers in May by compromising code repos and tricking AI coding assistants.
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