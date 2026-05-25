Source: Socket
Crypto and AI developers have increasingly become targets as malicious actors have been loading poisoned packages into “app stores” for developers, knowing they will install them as part of their normal workflow, often without checking.
TrapDoor specifically targets popular developer resources such as npm (node package manager), the package store for JavaScript/Node.js developers, the language behind most websites and web apps.
It was also found in PyPI, the equivalent for Python developers, which is widely used in data science, AI, and automation, and Crates, the same thing for Rust developers.
Related: GitHub investigates unauthorized access to internal repositories
The malicious package names are crafted to look like “development helpers, project setup tools, model routing utilities, prompt engineering packages, Solidity tooling, and Sui or Move build helpers,” Socket said.
“This gives the campaign broad reach across adjacent developer communities where crypto wallets, cloud credentials, GitHub tokens, and SSH keys are likely to be present,” it added.
Developer platform GitHub has been used to disseminate the malicious packages, Socket said, adding the attack appeared to be AI-assisted.
“The GitHub activity shows signs of rapid, AI-assisted-style iteration: broad security-themed scaffolding, generic lure repositories, prompt-injection documentation, and partially implemented extraction concepts mixed with working malware components.”
GitHub itself was compromised on May 20 when it reported unauthorized access to its internal repositories following the compromise of an employee’s device.
Magazine: Polymarket seeks Japan entry, Harvard dumps entire ETH position: Hodler’s Digest
More on the subject