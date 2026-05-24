DeFi exploits continue to mount 

Compromised private keys are becoming a common attack vector, with several DeFi protocols being exploited as a result of poor management recently.
Volo Vault, Wasabi Perps, Echo Bridge and Polymarket were all hit with private or admin key exploits over the past two months.
Meanwhile, the Bitcoin cross-chain bridge Map Protocol was exploited by a smart contract bug on Wednesday, May 21, when an attacker minted a quadrillion MAPO tokens.
Magazine: DeFi’s billion-dollar secret: The insiders responsible for hacks
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