Crypto needs to survive the next three to four years

Total crypto hacks by monthly sum, all-time chart. Source: DefiLlama
The next three to four years will be a crucial survival period for the crypto industry, until cybersecurity teams harness the defensive capabilities of these same AI models to build “impregnable” codebases that attackers won’t be able to breach, said Amador.
This timeline could shrink to less than two years if the industry adopted more “crowdsourced security solutions” until cybersecurity researchers turn these AI models to their advantage, he added.
Amador’s comments followed the release of Anthropic’s latest Claude Mythos model, Fable 5, which sparked industry concerns over its potential ability to accelerate cryptocurrency exploits.
Anthropic said on Tuesday that Fable 5 has safeguards that reroute topics such as cybersecurity to a different model, Claude Opus 4.8.
Related: Recovery hopes fade as Kelp DAO hacker launders nearly all $220M in stolen funds
The industry has become increasingly sensitive to security risks after a string of major DeFi exploits renewed concerns about protocol vulnerabilities.
On April 19, an attacker drained about 116,500 restaked Ether (rsETH), worth roughly $290 million to $293 million at the time, from Kelp DAO’s LayerZero-powered rsETH bridge.
LayerZero said Kelp DAO’s 1/1 decentralized verifier network (DVN) setup created a single point of failure by relying on a single verifier path for cross-chain messages. LayerZero said it had previously advised against that configuration.
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