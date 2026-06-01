Crypto hacks decrease by 90% in May, but DeFi security concerns persist

Kelp DAO Hacker-tagged wallet, total balance. Source: Arkham
The development comes a week after Kelp DAO said it restored its restaked Ether token as part of a five-week recovery effort, after the final tranche of 20,373.7 rsETH tokens was sent to the LayerZero smart contract responsible for locking, minting, burning and releasing rsETH during cross-chain transfers, Cointelegraph reported Tuesday.
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Cryptocurrency hacks logged a significant decrease during May, but it wasn’t enough to soothe the growing concerns tied to the security of the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.
Losses from cryptocurrency exploits fell to $68.3 million in May, marking a near 90% decline from the amount lost in April, according to crypto security platform CertiK. About $2.6 million was attributed to phishing attacks, while a total of $9.4 million was successfully recovered or returned.
Crypto exploit losses in May reached $68.3 million. Source: CertiK
Still, the $293 million Kelp DAO exploit triggered wider concerns about the safety of the industry, prompting DeFi protocols to reevaluate the security of their oracle providers.
Within three weeks after the exploit, Bitcoin DeFi platform Solv Protocol and liquidity protocol Tydro both migrated to Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), seeking a more secure oracle provider.
Kelp DAO also migrated its rsETH token to Chainlink CCIP, moving away from its previous LayerZero-powered bridge after attributing the incident to weaknesses in its cross-chain setup.
However, LayerZero said on April 20 that the exploit resulted from a single point of failure in Kelp DAO’s implementation, which relied on a single LayerZero DVN as the only verified path despite prior warnings against that configuration.
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