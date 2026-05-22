DeFi hacks topped $600 million in April

Source: PeckShield
DeFi hacks surged to a cumulative $634 million worth of value stolen in April, data aggregator DefiLlama shows. The $280 million Drift Protocol exploit and the $293 million Kelp exploit represented the largest incidents of the month.
Total hacked by monthly sum, all-time chart. Source: DefiLlama
Losses have fallen sharply in May, with DefiLlama data showing roughly $38 million stolen so far this month.
Related: Crypto VC funding plunges to $659M in April, hits near two-year low
Still, cryptocurrency hacks remain one of the biggest hurdles halting mainstream blockchain adoption.
During the past decade, crypto hackers stole over $17 billion across 518 recorded incidents, with the majority stemming from compromised private keys, alongside phishing and other credential-based attacks, Cointelegraph reported on April 21.
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