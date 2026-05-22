Exploit losses climb past $600,000

Address of the alleged Polymarket adapter contract attacker. Source: Polygonscan
Multiple blockchain data platforms reported similar onchain activity tied to the suspected exploit.
Blockchain data visualization platform Bubblemaps said in a Friday X post that the attacker continues to remove about 5,000 POL tokens every 30 seconds, amassing about $600,000 in stolen funds so far.
Source: Bubblemaps
Blockchain data platform Lookonchain estimated that about $660,000 was drained from the Polymarket-linked contract as of 9:01 am UTC on Friday.
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Polymarket integrated UMA’s optimistic oracle solution on Feb. 3, 2022, enabling automated and decentralized resolution for its prediction market contracts.
Cointelegraph contacted Polymarket and UMA for comment but had not received a response by publication.
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