“If you have API keys in your code, even private repos, now is the time to double-check and change them,” Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said.
Related: Hackers used AI to craft zero-day attack to bypass 2FA: Google
It comes just a day after Grafana Labs, an open-source data observability company, said on Tuesday it was hit by a supply-chain attack in which malicious actors accessed its GitHub repositories and downloaded its codebase.
The attackers issued a ransom demand under threat of data disclosure, which the firm did not meet.
This incident also came shortly after the April 28 public disclosure of a critical remote code execution vulnerability, CVE-2026-3854, that allowed authenticated users to execute arbitrary commands on GitHub’s servers.
Wiz Research, which discovered the critical flaw, reported at the time that millions of public and private repositories belonging to other users and organizations were accessible on the affected nodes.
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