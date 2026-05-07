As he signals potential BTC sales, Saylor says company can fund dividends “forever” on BTC alone

Strategy's total BTC holdings over time. Source: Strategy
Related: Strategy takes Bitcoin buying breather ahead of Q1 earnings report
“We’ll probably sell some Bitcoin to fund a dividend, just to inoculate the market, just to send the message that we did it,” Saylor said during the earnings call.
He said that if the price of BTC appreciates by more than 2.3% annually, the company can fund its dividends “forever” and would also allow Strategy to pay dividends “without selling a single share of stock.”
“We could stop selling MSTR common stock right now,” Saylor said, adding, “We can fund the dividends with Bitcoin sales.”
Saylor discusses paying dividends using BTC appreciation. Source: Strategy
Saylor said Strategy could keep funding dividends if it continues issuing STRC preferred stock and Bitcoin rises above the breakeven level, while still increasing its total BTC holdings.
The average cost of Strategy's BTC holdings is $75,537 apiece, according to the company's website. At last look on Thursday, Bitcoin was changing hands at about $79,976, according to CoinMarketCap.
Strategy funds its BTC purchases through a mixture of corporate debt and equity instruments, a practice that has raised concerns with some investors over shareholder dilution and leverage-fueled buying.
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