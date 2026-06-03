Crypto exchanges expand into tokenized US stocks

Binance Securities Trading Terms for tokenized stocks and ETFs, Revenue-Sharing Arrangements. Source: Binance
Alpaca said it held $480 million in assets under custody (AUC) as of December 2025, which represents a 29% market share of the current $1.62 billion value of total tokenized stocks, according to data provider RWA.xyz.
The total value of tokenized stocks rose by around 29% during the past 30 days, while holders rose 35% to 304,700. However, monthly active addresses declined by over 77%, to 31,877, signaling that investors are holding, rather than actively trading, these assets.
Tokenized stock market total value. Source: RWA.xyz
Other large cryptocurrency exchanges are also expanding their offering to include US stocks and ETFs, responding to the growing investor demand for more accessible blockchain-based trading products.
In April, crypto exchange Bitget launched a proxy offering tied to the pre-initial public offering (IPO) phase of Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturing and space transportation company, SpaceX, Cointelegraph reported at the time.
Related: South Korea plans July rules for tokenized securities
Binance also launched a SpaceX-linked pre-IPO futures product tied to the expected valuation of the company ahead of its public listing, Cointelegraph reported on May 21.
Source: Binance
In January, Vienna-based crypto exchange Bitpanda said it was expanding its offering to include about 10,000 stocks and ETFs.
In April 2025, Kraken launched 11,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs with commission-free trading in an effort to bring “equities and digital assets together” under one trading platform, as part of a “phased national rollout.”
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