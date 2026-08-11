Luke Dashjr removed as Bitcoin Improvement Proposal editor

Luke Dashjr lost his BIP editor privileges after developers raised concerns over his role in BIP 110 and its stalled minority fork.

Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr has been removed as an editor of Bitcoin Improvement Proposals following a dispute over his role in BIP 110.

Bitcoin developer Mark Erhardt opened the pull request on Sunday after recommending Dashjr’s removal on the Bitcoin Developer mailing list.

Erhardt said Dashjr had been “heavily involved” in creating and implementing BIP 110 and alleged that he unfairly favored the proposal while serving as an editor, including by attempting to assign it a BIP number before mailing-list discussion and quickly merging an update to it.

Bitcoin developer Jon Atack said he had verified that Dashjr no longer had editor or administrator privileges in the BIPs repository following the mailing-list discussion. Atack then merged the pull request, removing Dashjr from the list of BIP editors.

“This is just an abuse of power by Core,” Dashjr said. “They have no authority to do so.”

BIP 110 sought to temporarily restrict the amount of arbitrary data that could be embedded in Bitcoin transactions. The proposal triggered a minority chain split after nodes enforcing it rejected blocks from miners that did not signal support, but the fork quickly stalled with little hashpower support.

Related: Saylor turns up heat with ‘110 reasons’ why BIP-110 is a bad idea