Slovenia entered the EU’s MiCA stablecoin register through electronic money institution Dinaro, as the update also added two new CASPs.

Slovenia has appeared for the first time in the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) register of electronic money token (EMT) issuers.

Dinaro, a Slovenia-based electronic money institution supervised by the Bank of Slovenia, joined the EMT list in the latest European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) register update on Wednesday.

According to its website, Dinaro provides payment services, including card issuing and acquiring, and says it holds Mastercard principal membership. Its addition marks the first appearance of a Slovenia-based issuer in ESMA’s EMT dataset.

The update also changed the EU register of authorized crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), which now lists 325 companies. It added Czech lender Partners Banka and Germany’s Volksbank Beilstein-Ilsfeld-Abstatt.

The register no longer lists Czech company Altlift, which first appeared on the MiCA CASP register in early July with authorization to execute and transmit client orders and provide crypto-asset advice. Its authorization notification was dated June 30.

Dinaro’s addition brought the EMT register to 43 entries. The asset-referenced token (ART) register remained empty, while the non-compliant entity list was unchanged at 167.

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