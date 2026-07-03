37 newly approved CASPs in the MiCA register update on July 3, 2026. Source: ESMA
The approvals bring the total number of MiCA authorizations granted by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) to 21, while Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) remains the EU authority with the most MiCA authorizations at 58.
The latest update included no changes to the register of asset-referenced tokens (ARTs), which continued to show no approved issuers, or to the list of non-compliant entities, which remained at 162.
Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026
More on the subject