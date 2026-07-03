The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published the first update to its register of crypto companies under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) after the transitional period ended Wednesday.

Friday's update to the register added 37 licensed crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), including global banking group Standard Chartered, which secured MiCA authorization from Luxembourg regulators on June 25.

Among the new CASPs are digital asset prime brokerage FalconX, Sygnum Europe and Ronin EM, while the register of electronic money tokens (EMTs) has added Crédit Agricole’s CACEIS.

ESMA's interim MiCA register now lists 280 CASPs, up from 243 in the previous update published June 26.

Standard Chartered advances crypto strategy in Europe with MiCA and EMI licenses

In addition to securing MiCA authorization, Standard Chartered was also granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license, allowing it to issue electronic money and provide payment services, the bank announced on Monday.

“Securing our MiCA and EMI licences is a key step in progressing our digital asset journey in Europe,” Standard Chartered’s global head of financing, Margaret Harwood-Jones, said.

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The bank said the approvals build on recent milestones, including the launch of digital asset custody services in Asia and the Middle East, and support growing client demand for regulated access to digital assets in Europe.

Cyprus leads new MiCA authorizations

Cyprus led the latest wave of MiCA authorizations, accounting for six of the newly listed crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), the highest share among EU jurisdictions.

France followed with five entries, alongside Italy and Malta, which also recorded five newly authorized CASPs. The Czech Republic and Spain added four CASPs each, while Luxembourg accounted for three listings and the Netherlands added two. Germany, Liechtenstein and Latvia each recorded one new entry.

37 newly approved CASPs in the MiCA register update on July 3, 2026. Source: ESMA

The approvals bring the total number of MiCA authorizations granted by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) to 21, while Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) remains the EU authority with the most MiCA authorizations at 58.

The latest update included no changes to the register of asset-referenced tokens (ARTs), which continued to show no approved issuers, or to the list of non-compliant entities, which remained at 162.

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