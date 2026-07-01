Largest MiCA-authorized exchanges emerge as transition ends

France's whitelist includes newly licensed CASPs. Source: AMF
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Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, remains unlicensed under MiCA. The exchange applied for authorization in Greece but later withdrew its application, saying it will seek authorization in another member state.
Greece is among the EU member states that have yet to issue a MiCA license.
On June 23, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said crypto service providers that remain unauthorized by the deadline must take “immediate” steps to wind down their EU activities.
With Binance remaining unlicensed under MiCA, the largest MiCA-authorized exchanges by spot orderbook liquidity include OKX, Coinbase, Bybit, Crypto.com, Gate and Bitstamp, according to DefiLlama data.
MiCA-regulated cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe. Source: DefiLlama
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