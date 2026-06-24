Exchanges emerge as MiCA compliance gatekeepers

Source: CryptoQuant
However, Binance remains a significant trading venue for European users, handling between about $100 million and $250 million in daily euro-pair volume in 2026, with occasional spikes of about $600 million.
Binance held an estimated 18.5% share of euro-denominated spot trading during the year, placing it second behind Kraken's 43.3% share, according to CryptoQuant's data.
Binance’s licensing difficulties could also affect token issuers, as authorized exchanges increasingly prepare and notify MiCA white papers for assets they list.
In a LinkedIn post, Ryan King, creator of the EU Crypto Register, said at least 380 of 867 white-paper entries he tracked were notified by third parties rather than token issuers. He said Kraken, LCX, OKX and Bitstamp accounted for 271 notifications, or about 31% of the total.
Related: Binance’s Yi He warns of alleged impersonation scam, CoinUp denies ties
King told Cointelegraph that the model was “symbiotic” because exchanges employ MiCA-trained compliance teams, maintain regulator relationships and retain large law firms. He added that exchanges increasingly request white papers during onboarding and may offer to prepare them, even for tokens covered by transitional arrangements.
“They also use standard templates,” King told Cointelegraph, recalling that one exchange told a token project to “fill it in and we’ll handle the rest.”
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