CoinUp denies operational ties and cites market selling pressure

Source: Yi He
Cointelegraph contacted Binance for further comment on the allegations and identity of the individual referred to as “Zhu Pan” but did not receive a response prior to publication.
Yi He alleged that "Zhu Pan" impersonated her in an attempt to scam Tron founder Justin Sun. Sun later said her account was "absolutely true."
Although CoinUp denied Zhu’s involvement in its core operations or management, the company said the individual is linked to a project listed on its platform.
“Associating his personal actions, past project experiences, or market rumors directly with the CoinUp platform entity constitutes an inaccurate interpretation,” CoinUp said.
Related: China pays closer attention to stablecoins as cross-border role expands
The exchange also addressed the volatility of the CoinUp token (CPX), the native utility and ecosystem token for CoinUp, which reportedly posted all-time highs above $0.829 last Friday, according to Lookonchain.
CoinUp said recent sharp price swings were caused by concentrated market selling pressure and said it was investigating the cause of the volatility. It added that its security review found no evidence of hacking, data breaches or system vulnerabilities.
Magazine: China’s 107 Bitcoin memory thief, Bithumb CEO booked: Asia Express
More on the subject