Source: Arkham
Arkham’s wallet data showed two recent transfers from Trump Media-linked wallets to Crypto.com, including one transaction of 2,429 BTC and another of 198.9 BTC.
The latest transfers follow two earlier Bitcoin movements to Crypto.com recorded on May 22, when Trump Media-linked wallets transferred a combined 2,650 BTC worth about $205 million.
The Bitcoin sales come as lawmakers debate the CLARITY Act, which has drawn scrutiny over ethics rules, digital asset ownership and potential conflicts of interest involving public officials, including concerns raised by critics about US President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures.
Critics have pointed to Trump-linked crypto ventures, including the Official Trump (TRUMP) and Melania (MELANIA) memecoins, as well as World Liberty Financial’s WLFI governance token and USD1 stablecoin, in discussions over the overlap between political influence and private crypto interests.
Related: Senator Schumer proposes agency to address corruption, including Trump’s crypto ventures
Recent CLARITY Act discussions have focused on tightening ethics provisions, including rules around officials issuing or sponsoring digital assets, but the legislation remains under consideration and does not require companies to sell existing crypto holdings.
Magazine: Here’s why the CLARITY Act’s ethics deal may be so hard to reach