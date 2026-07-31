RWA perpetual futures volume as a percentage of Bitcoin perpetual futures volume on Hyperliquid and Binance. Source: Talos
Equity-linked contracts accounted for $22.8 billion of the total, followed by commodities at $9.1 billion and indexes at $4.2 billion. ETFs contributed about $338 million, while foreign exchange, pre-IPO and other RWA contracts made up the remainder.
Earlier in July, Pantera Capital said perpetual futures could become a dominant trading instrument beyond crypto, citing advantages such as 24/7 trading, the absence of contract expiries, simpler position management and continuous price discovery.
Hyperliquid’s growth has drawn attention from traditional finance. Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, whose company owns the New York Stock Exchange, recently urged regulators to create a “level playing field” for 24/7 onchain perpetual futures, arguing that existing market structures should not prevent the development of blockchain-based trading.
Despite the growth, RWA perpetuals remain a relatively small segment of the broader crypto derivatives market. Talos’ data shows aggregate futures trading volume of about $821.4 billion over the past seven days, with tracked RWA perpetuals accounting for roughly 7.5% of the total.
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