BlackRock’s IBIT led $233.1 million in daily inflows as US spot Bitcoin ETFs turned positive for the week and July stayed on track to end in the green.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted their strongest daily inflows in more than three weeks on Thursday, attracting $233.1 million.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the gains with $183.4 million in net inflows, accounting for 78.7% of the day’s total, according to SoSoValue data. Bitwise’s BITB attracted $20.7 million, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with $15.5 million, while several other funds posted smaller inflows.

That flips Bitcoin ETFs into positive territory for the week, leaving them with $203.84 million in net inflows. Barring a net outflow above that value on Friday, the funds could close their fourth straight week in the green.

July is also $437.8 million in the green after Thursday’s inflows and on pace to snap a two-month streak of multibillion-dollar outflows.

Bitcoin traded at $64,338 at the time of writing, down 1.8% over the past week, according to CoinGecko.

Meanwhile, spot Ether ETFs logged $13.3 million in net inflows on Thursday. The funds recorded losses in just five trading sessions throughout July after posting net inflows on only four trading days in June.

Ether traded at $1,905 at the time of writing.

Related: Bitcoin stable as Fed fave PCE inflation sees first monthly drop in six years