US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $32.1 million in inflows on Wednesday despite Bitcoin dipping below $64,000, ending a four-session outflow streak.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ended a four-session outflow streak on Wednesday, recording $32.1 million in net inflows.

After posting more than $500 million in combined outflows over four straight trading sessions, spot Bitcoin ETFs returned to positive territory despite Bitcoin briefly falling to around $63,300 during US trading hours, according to data from SoSoValue and CoinGecko.

So far this week, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded net outflows of $29.29 million, while monthly net inflows have reached $204.7 million. Cumulative net inflows across the funds stand at $51.36 billion.

While Bitcoin ETFs showed signs of recovery, US-listed spot Ether ETFs logged net outflows of $18.65 million on Wednesday. Despite the daily decline, spot Ether ETFs have attracted $342.9 million in net inflows so far this month, well above the $204.7 million recorded by spot Bitcoin ETFs.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin traded at $63,990, down 0.2% over the past 24 hours and 2.5% over the previous seven days. Ether traded at $1,902, down 1.1% over the past seven days.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index remained in a “fear” reading on Thursday with a score of 28, down one point from Wednesday, although sentiment improved from “extreme fear” a month ago.

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